Sindh [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): Amid a surge in violence by obsolete traditions, 'Karo Kari' or honour killing, eight more people, including five women were killed in a span of three days across four districts of Sindh, Geo News reported.

An accused, Bhoral Chachar, gunned down his daughter-in-law, Razia, and her alleged lover, Majid Chachar in Village Qabil Chachar near Obaro in District Ghotki.

The shooter, who surrendered himself to the police with the murder weapon, confessed to the crime, stating that he shot down his daughter-in-law in a compromising position with an unknown man, he shot both on the spot, as reported by ARY News.

Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for further formalities.

In another incident reported from Bungul Dero, Larkana, a man shot dead a youth, Riaz Brohi, and later killed his wife, Samina Brohi, in Nazar Muhalla, Larkana, before fleeing, as reported by Geo News.

Police shifted the bodies to a hospital and stated that the deceased, Riaz Brohi, had recently returned from Dubai and that efforts were underway to arrest the alleged killer.

Such killings are often carried out over perceived offences such as elopement, fraternisation with men outside marriage or other infractions of religious and cultural values on female modesty, despite campaigns by rights groups and tighter laws.

Moreover, a man named Sultan Chandio in Village Taj Muhammad Chandio near Kubbo Saeedkhan in Qambar-Shahdadkot district gunned his sister-in-law, Rukhsana Chandio, and her alleged paramour, Bakhat Janwari and fled, Geo News reported.

Similarly, in Pir Jalil near Humayoun Police Station in Shikarpur, an accused, Zamir Maarfani, shot dead his wife, Khanzadi, over Karo Kari and fled the scene.

In Deh-13, Sanjoro, a suspect, Muhammad Umar Buggti, gunned down his wife, Azima, over alleged adultery before staging a getaway.

Police have arrested two suspects after registering an FIR against the alleged shooter and his two brothers.

Every year, hundreds of women in Pakistan become victims of such killings, mostly carried out by close relatives, claiming to be defending their family's honour, often in deeply conservative rural societies. However, such violent incidents are now also common in urban pockets of the socially conservative country, according to Geo News.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), honour killings remained a grave concern in 2024, with Sindh and Punjab recording notably high numbers. Between January and November, 346 individuals across the country became the victims of such heinous acts of violence. (ANI)

