Balochistan [Pakistan], September 19 (ANI): Sammi Deen Baloch, a prominent human rights activist from Balochistan, condemned the deadly drone strike in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district, which has once again drawn attention to the ongoing violence and human rights abuses in Balochistan. The strike targeted a civilian household on Wednesday, killing four members of the same family, including two women. The attack left bodies mutilated and homes reduced to rubble, sparking grief and anger across the region.

In a post on X, Sammi Deen Baloch stated that the images emerging from the site have horrified many, with one showing the remains of a Baloch woman whose head was shattered by the bombing. These scenes are not isolated incidents but rather the continuation of a decades-long cycle of state repression in Balochistan, where ordinary people often find themselves caught in the line of fire.

The attack is further evidence of a slow-moving genocide in the province. The charred remains of homes, dismembered bodies, and displaced families stand as undeniable proof that Baloch civilians are being systematically targeted, she stated.

International institutions have also failed to address the crisis. Despite frequent appeals, global powers and watchdogs remain silent on the violence, even as they project themselves as champions of human rights in other parts of the world. This indifference amounts to complicity. "The world cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the bloodshed in Balochistan," she stated, stressing that silence in the face of such atrocities is no different from direct involvement.

The lack of international recognition of the conflict in Balochistan has emboldened further military operations. Without global accountability, civilians will continue to bear the brunt of drone strikes, forced displacements, and indiscriminate violence. The Khuzdar incident, where an entire family was wiped out in a matter of moments, highlights what many describe as the harsh reality of life in Balochistan. In this place, bombs drown out cries for justice, and the world's silence deepens the wounds of an already traumatised people. (ANI)

