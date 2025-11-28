Balochistan [Pakistan] November 28 (ANI): In a joint appeal, prominent international legal organisations have condemned what they described as Pakistan's "persistent judicial harassment" of human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, urging authorities to immediately drop all charges and ensure the protection of lawyers' rights, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, groups including Lawyers for Lawyers, the International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute, the Law Society of England and Wales, the International Commission of Jurists, and the International Observatory of Lawyers at Risk expressed grave concern over "procedural irregularities" in the ongoing trial. They alleged that the case seeks to punish the couple for their lawful criticism of Pakistan's security establishment and their advocacy for victims of state violence.

The National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCIA) registered a case against Mazari and Chattha on August 22, accusing them of using social media to "incite linguistic divisions" and portray the armed forces as "involved in terrorism."

The FIR, citing tweets from 2021 to 2025, targeted their criticism of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and military operations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They were charged under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 14 years in prison.

Following their indictment on October 30, proceedings reportedly moved at "unprecedented speed." International legal bodies highlighted instances of judicial bias, including the arrest of Chattha despite his presence in court, hearings scheduled without due notice, and rejection of defence applications to replace state-appointed counsel.

Several lawyers reportedly withdrew from representing the couple after facing intimidation, raising serious doubts about the trial's fairness, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In their open letter, the signatories stated that the prosecution forms part of a "wider campaign of intimidation" against lawyers and activists challenging Pakistan's powerful institutions.

They reminded the government of its obligations under the UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers and international human rights treaties. Pakistani authorities have not issued an official response to the appeal, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

