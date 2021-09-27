Islamabad [Pakistan], September 27 (ANI): Pakistan has allowed an Afghan airline to operate its flights from Islamabad to Kabul, a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official said on Sunday.

Kam Air - Afghanistan's largest private airline - will operate three flights a week, becoming the first Afghan airline to operate outside Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, Anadolu Agency reported quoting Irfan Sabir, director of CAA Air Transport, as saying.

The permission, he said, has been granted at the request of Kam Air, which, until now, is the only Afghan airline to apply for the flight permit.

Initially, he stated that the airline might only operate chartered flights from Islamabad to Kabul due to limited passengers. In the coming days, he added, it might start commercial flights, Anadolu Agency reported.

Flight operations in Afghanistan came to a halt after the Taliban takeover of Kabul last month. The domestic flights were resumed on September 5.

According to the publication, Pakistan's state-run Pakistan International Airlines was the first airline to operate the first international flight to Afghanistan on September 13, after the Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile, the Taliban on Sunday said that the airport in Kabul is fully ready for domestic and international flights. (ANI)

