Islamabad [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): Amid the tussle between the federal and Sindh government in Pakistan, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the 11 senior officers not to relinquish charge of their positions till further orders.

As reported by the News International, these directives came in a letter from Sindh's Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department (S,GA,&CD) as orders from Ali Shah.

"In continuation of the department's letter of even number dated 25.11.2021, on the subject noted above, I am directed to state that the Honourable Chief Minister has directed to instruct you not to relinquish your charge, till further orders. You are directed to make compliance of the above-referred directives of the Chief Minister," the letter said.

Last week, Shah had also written a letter to the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that he disagrees with the plan to recall seven senior police officials and four bureaucrats from the province.

As reported by the News International, Shah had reminded the PM of the mandatory procedure of mutual consultations between the top provincial and federal authorities before taking decisions of posting and transfer of senior officers.

Imran Khan has not responded to the Shah's letter while the transfer of the senior officials have also continued to hold ground.

Sindh has stated that the province already has a shortage of senior officers and their transfer may create an administrative vacuum, reported the News International. (ANI)

