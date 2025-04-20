Karachi [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has successfully intercepted a large shipment of drugs worth over Rs2 billion at the Karachi Gateway Terminal, ARY News reported.

The drugs, consisting of 200 kilograms of methamphetamine, were cleverly concealed in 2,000 packets of spice.

According to an ANF spokesperson, during a major operation, officials recovered 200 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as "ice," which was concealed in a shipment destined for Dubai. The narcotics were expertly hidden inside 2,000 packets of broast spices.

The ANF acted on a tip-off and conducted a thorough search of the container going to Dubai, uncovering the illicit consignment, as per ARY News.

Efforts are currently underway to identify and arrest the suspects involved in the smuggling attempt, the spokesperson noted.

In a separate incident earlier in January, the ANF also foiled a drug smuggling attempt, arresting a Ugandan woman and a Nigerian man suspected of trafficking cocaine into Pakistan.

According to ARY News, the woman, who travelled from Dubai to Karachi, was found carrying 144 grams of cocaine.

As per details from the ANF spokesperson, the woman admitted to carrying capsules filled with narcotics. ANF officials later transferred her to the hospital, where 144 grams of cocaine were recovered from the possession of a suspect.

During further investigation, she revealed that the Nigerian suspect was her accomplice. Based on this intelligence, the ANF arrested the Nigerian suspect from a hotel in Lahore.

On January 11, ANF, while conducting eight operations across the country, recovered 19.876 kg of drugs worth over Rs 9.6 million and arrested 12 suspects, including four women.

ANF spokesman informed that two suspects, including a woman, going to Riyadh were arrested at Islamabad International Airport.

75 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from their stomachs. 6 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect arrested near a bridge on IJP Road, Islamabad.

In the third operation, 3.5 kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of three suspects rounded up near F-Block, Johar Town, Lahore. (ANI)

