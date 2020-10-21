Islamabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Line of Control where he met troops and was briefed on the security situation.

In a statement, the army said that Gen Bajwa visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along the LoC and was briefed on the latest operational situation including the alleged ceasefire violations by India troops.

"Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness,” the army said.

