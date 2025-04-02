Balochistan [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that he would announce a new protest on Thursday as his protest against the recent arrests of rights activists entered its sixth day and there was no breakthrough in his talks with government delegation, Dawn reported.

On March 28, the BNP-M had announced a "long march" from Wadh to Quetta to hold protest against the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders and activists, including Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, as well as the police crackdown on their sit-in in Quetta.

The sit-in is being held at Lakpass, where a provincial government delegation comprising Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai arrived to hold talks with the BNP-M chief on Tuesday, Dawn reported. However, the government delegation could not convince him to end the sit-in.

In a statement shared on X, Mengal said that he would announce a new wave of protests on Thursday at 5 pm.

"The delegation that visited us yesterday to negotiate on our legitimate demands lacked the authority to speak independently--they were mere messengers, with no real power, which lies with those who truly control this province, not the ineffective government. Tomorrow, April 3rd, 2025, at 5:00 PM, we will announce our next phase of demonstrations. If they believe they can distract us with these hollow negotiations, let it be clear: they've miscalculated once again," Mengal posted on X.

https://x.com/sakhtarmengal/status/1907404509212500441

In a separate statement shared on X, Mengal stated, "Since late last night, all cellular networks and home WiFi in Balochistan have been shut down. The sole purpose of this blackout is to silence the voices of the oppressed. But no matter how many phones you disconnect, how many Baloch you abduct, or how many of us you imprison--we will continue to raise our voices. The more you try to suppress us, the louder we will become."

https://x.com/sakhtarmengal/status/1907408300712321477

He later mentioned that senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, who were heading to participate in the sit-in, were stopped from reaching the site.

In a post on X, Mengal stated, "Senior members of @PTIofficial who were on their way to join the sit-in were stopped from reaching the site. In response, trenches have been dug, more containers placed, and additional forces deployed. Every attempt the government makes to wash away its stains only ends up leaving it more tainted."

https://x.com/sakhtarmengal/status/1907420052145738046

Marchers and motorists from different political parties started their journey from Wadh to Quetta on March 28 at around 9 am (local time), Dawn reported.

On March 26, the BNP-M claimed that over 250 of its activists were detained as its march was met with police action near Mastung. Mengal and other BNP-M workers also survived a suicide bombing. (ANI)

