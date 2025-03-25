Karachi [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused police of blocking Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch's release despite the court ordering her release. The BYC called the targeting of Sammi Deen Baloch an "attempt to suppress the Baloch resistance" and vowed to continue the struggle against oppression.

The BYC accused the police of locking the main gate of the court and trying to re-arrest Sammi Deen Baloch using a "fabricated case." The group said that all detained protesters were released in Karachi.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "All Detained Protesters Released in Karachi, But Police Block Sammi Deen's Release All detained protesters in Karachi have been released following court orders. However, despite the court ordering the release of BYC Central Committee leader Sammi Deen, police have locked the main gate of the court and are attempting to re-arrest her by applying a fabricated case."

"This blatant disregard for judicial orders once again proves that the state and law enforcement agencies do not even follow their own courts. The continued targeting of Sammi Deen is yet another attempt to suppress the Baloch resistance, but the struggle against oppression remains unshaken," it added.

In a separate post on X, BYC urged prominent activists, academics, artists and human rights organisations to use social media to raise awareness about the on-going Baloch genocide in Pakistan.

"We are reaching out to ask for solidarity from resistance movements across the globe. We ask prominent activists, academics, artists and human rights organisations to use social media to raise awareness about the on-going Baloch genocide in Pakistan. Share, repost and speak out against the Pakistani state's actions in Balochistan," BYC posted on X.

The BYC said that the sit-in at Shaheed Fida Ahmed Chowk in Kech continues for the fourth day against the "state's brutal crackdown and the arrest of BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, Lala Wahab and Bibagar Baloch and others.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "Fourth Day of Sit-in Continues at Shaheed Fida Ahmed Chowk, Kech The sit-in at Shaheed Fida Ahmed Chowk, Kech, has entered its fourth day as protesters remain steadfast against the state's brutal crackdown and the arrests of BYC leaders, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen, Lala Wahab, Bibagar Baloch, and others. Despite threats, intimidation, and ongoing repression, the protesters continue their demonstration, demanding the immediate release of all detained activists and an end to enforced disappearances."

On Monday, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) central leader Sammi Deen and deputy organizer Lala Wahab were arrested as police crack down on the protest in Karachi.

After their arrests, BYC issued a strongly worded statement where it said that it will not be silenced by Pakistan's crackdown on BYC;s leadership. BYC condemned the "barbaric arrest of BYC leadership" and called "act of state terrorism by the fascist Pakistani regime against the Baloch people".

"This cowardly and repressive move exposes Pakistan's authoritarian brutality, where the state apparatus operates with impunity to crush all voices demanding justice and human rights. The Pakistani state's fascist machinery, in collaboration with the Sindh police and the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government, has once again demonstrated its vicious intent to eliminate all forms of peaceful resistance", the post said.

It added that the abduction-style arrests of the human rights defenders are a part of Pakistan's "long-standing genocidal policy against the Baloch people" which is marked by enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and mass repression.

It further highlighted that the use of colonial-era laws such as Section 144 to criminalize dissent is a desperate attempt to whitewash state barbarism. (ANI)

