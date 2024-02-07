Islamabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed UN human rights body concerns about violence and the right to fundamental democratic freedom ahead of general elections in the country, saying the government has finalised the security plans according to its electoral laws.

Pakistan upholds the rule of law and protects the human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed by its laws and constitution, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement, in apparent response to a statement issued by a spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern over violent incidents ahead of the upcoming general elections set to take place on February 8.

"We deplore all acts of violence against political parties and candidates, and urge the authorities to uphold the fundamental freedoms necessary for an inclusive and meaningful democratic process," spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement.

In her statement, the UN spokesperson underscored that "no less than 24" incidents have occurred where armed groups have targetted political parties, and called on the authorities to "ensure a fully free and fair vote and to recommit to the democratic process and an environment that promotes and protects the full range of economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights".

In the UN's response, Baloch in her statement, said: “Pakistan is fully committed to fostering an inclusive democratic process, upholding the rule of law and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its laws and Constitution."

Baloch said on Wednesday that Pakistan has finalised the security plans according to its electoral laws.

She said that the security plans have also been finalised to hold the February 8 polls, adding that Pakistan's judicial system provides for fair trial and due process.

"Domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process," said the foreign office spokesperson.

