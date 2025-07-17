Islamabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Pakistan and the European Union (EU) on Thursday agreed to boost cooperation in security and counter-terrorism as the two sides held talks covering areas of bilateral collaboration as well as regional and international issues.

During the 10th Pakistan-EU Political Dialogue in Brussels, both sides agreed to deepen dialogue and discussions on security-related issues, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) here.

The dialogue covered key issues of the EU-Pakistan bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues, including multilateral cooperation, it said.

It said the two “parties exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine as well as Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Both sides stressed the need to find peaceful solutions to conflicts, in full respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter,” the release said.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019. Both sides aim to further deepen cooperation in all areas covered under the SEP.

The two sides reiterated their resolve to continue close engagement under the GSP+ framework.

The EU is Pakistan's sec­ond-largest trading partner, with the GSP+ status allowing the country to enjoy duty-free or minimum duty on European exports.

The EU and Pakistan acknowledged the importance of multifaceted cooperation on security matters, including counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics. They condemned all forms of terrorism, the release said.

Both sides agreed on the need for efforts based on dialogue and diplomacy to solve contentious issues and underscored the importance of upholding international law and the sanctity of international agreements/treaties, it said.

They agreed on the urgent need to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"Both sides called for the resumption of a ceasefire, and expressed support for initiatives that contribute to a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in Palestine in accordance with the two-state solution," it said.

The EU delegation was headed by Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service, and the Pakistani delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

The two sides reaffirmed their aspiration to convene the 7th Strategic Dialogue in 2025, underscoring its importance in strengthening Pakistan-EU cooperation. They also agreed to hold the next Political Dialogue meeting in 2026 in Islamabad.

