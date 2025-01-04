Islamabad [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): An explosion shook the outer wall of a police station in the I-9 area of Pakistan's Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the officials, no one was injured in the attack as the magnitude of the explosion was limited.

A duty officer had heard the explosions and ignored it, considering the sound of a tyre burst. However, it was revealed that the explosion happened on the premises of the police station.

The police have collected the metal pieces found near the wall. Further investigation is underway, ARY News reported.

In 2022, a similar incident also shook a police station in the I-10 area of Islamabad in a suicide attack, killing one person and injuring several others.

On December 25, 2024, a police officer was killed in an attack carried out by terrorists in Pakistan's Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported

An official said that the terrorists opened fire in the jurisdiction of Ahmedzai Sub-division Wazir police station, which killed Head Constable Wazir Zada, as per ARY News.

A police official told ARY News that the police Head Constable was moved to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

Earlier, a police personnel was killed and a polio worker was injured in an attack by unknown assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa's Karak area.

The police personnel were guarding a team conducting an anti-polio drive in the Banda Dawood Shah area of Karak.

Law enforcement authorities reported that extra police force were dispatched to the location, following the assailants' escape.

On December 2, 2024, at least three children lost their lives as a motor shell exploded in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday. The incident occurred in the Sintanga Jani Khel area of Bannu where seminary students were playing with the shell.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officials stated that the shell exploded in their hands killing three on the spot.

At least three children were killed while five others sustained injuries on November 30, 2024, when a live mortar shell exploded in Lower Kurram Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Five other children were critically injured in the incident, which happened in a village area of Lower Kurram Tehsil.

The police said the children, all under the age of 11, were playing when they saw a live mortar shell at a mountain. The children started pelting stones at the shell which exploded, killing three of them on the spot. (ANI)

