Peshawar [Pakistan], November 24 (ANI): The headquarters of the Federal Constabulary (FC) in Peshawar came under attack on Monday, senior police officials told Dawn.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Mian Saeed Ahmad confirmed the incident, telling Dawn: "The FC headquarters is under attack. We are responding and the area is being cordoned off."

According to the outlet, security personnel moved quickly to secure the vicinity following initial reports of an explosion and gunfire.

Citing security sources, Dawn reported that a suicide attacker detonated explosives at the entrance of the FC headquarters, after which heavy firing was heard from the area.

The facility is located in a densely populated neighbourhood near a military cantonment, adding to the urgency of the response.

The Federal Constabulary, earlier known as the Frontier Constabulary before being renamed by the government in July, has been in the spotlight as Pakistan continues to experience rising militant activity, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Dawn noted that the surge intensified after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and vowed to target security forces and law enforcement agencies.

This latest assault comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a series of deadly attacks.

Earlier this year, at least ten people lost their lives and several others were injured after a powerful car bomb went off outside the paramilitary headquarters in Quetta.

The incident unfolded amid increasing regional tensions.

On September 3, a suicide blast at a political rally in Quetta killed 11 people and injured over 40, striking a stadium parking lot where hundreds of Balochistan National Party supporters had gathered.

Pakistani forces continue to face a prolonged insurgency in Balochistan, which has accounted for 782 deaths in 2024.

In March, the Baloch Liberation Army seized a train and killed off-duty troops, underlining the scale of the challenge.

Since January, more than 430 people, mostly members of the security forces, have been killed in multiple attacks, including six soldiers in Bannu. (ANI)

