Lahore [Pakistan], September 1 (ANI): Heavy rainfall and flooding across Pakistan's Punjab province have severely disrupted the transportation of food supplies to Lahore, resulting in shortages of key perishable goods in wholesale markets and causing sharp price increases in poultry, vegetables, and fruits, according to The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, consumers have reported not only reduced availability of fresh produce but also a decline in quality, with many items arriving damaged or in smaller quantities.

The lack of active government monitoring and enforcement has allowed retailers to charge prices far above the official rates, increasing frustration among buyers who are already struggling with rising living costs.

Traders at major wholesale markets explained that trucks carrying vegetables and fruits have been unable to reach Lahore due to road closures and damage in flood-affected areas. The reduced supply has limited options for wholesalers and retailers, who have passed the higher costs on to consumers, The Express Tribune reported.

Poultry has been particularly affected. Live chicken, officially priced between PKR 397 and PKR 411 per kilogram, has been sold for PKR 500 to PKR 530 per kilogram. Chicken meat, with an official ceiling of PKR 595 per kilogram, is being sold for between PKR 650 and PKR 750, while boneless chicken is being sold for as much as PKR 1,200, exceeding the official limit of PKR 1,100, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Vegetables have seen widespread price hikes, The Express Tribune reported. Soft-skinned potatoes increased by PKR 5 to PKR 85-90 officially, but retailed at PKR 150. Lower-quality potatoes, officially priced at PKR 55 to PKR 75, sold for PKR 125 to PKR 130.

Onions, officially PKR 65 to PKR 70, were charged at PKR 100 to PKR 120 by retailers. Tomatoes rose by PKR 20 to an official PKR 110 to PKR 120 but were sold at nearly double, PKR 180 to PKR 200.

Garlic, with official prices of PKR 205 to PKR 215, sold at PKR 300, while the Harani variety climbed from PKR 282 to PKR 295 officially but was sold at PKR 400. Ginger prices, fixed between PKR 395 and PKR 465, reached PKR 600 to PKR 700 in markets.

Other vegetables such as bitter gourd, brinjal, zucchini, luffa, capsicum, cauliflower, pumpkin, and ladyfinger also saw price increases of PKR 20 to PKR 40 per kilogram over official rates, The Express Tribune reported. Only spinach and Chinese carrots recorded slight price drops but still sold above official prices.

Fruit markets showed similar patterns. Apples, bananas, guavas, peaches, and plums remained steady on government lists, but retail prices charged much higher rates. Mangoes rose by PKR 50 per kilogram, officially priced at PKR 210 to PKR 310, but sold for PKR 200 to PKR 450, The Express Tribune reported.

Sundarkhani grapes increased by PKR 10 from PKR 440 to PKR 460 officially but were sold for PKR 500 to PKR 600. Dates, officially PKR 470 to PKR 500, sold between PKR 900 and PKR 2,000 depending on quality. Persimmons, priced at PKR 168 to PKR 175 officially, retailed for nearly double, PKR 300 to PKR 350.

Shoppers across Lahore expressed frustration over unchecked profiteering, criticising authorities for failing to enforce price controls.

"The price control teams are nowhere to be seen... Every vendor is charging what he wants, and there is no one to stop them, " said one consumer, Ali Ahmad, at Shadman Market, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Market experts noted that the combination of natural disruptions and weak enforcement has left consumers vulnerable to exploitation. With floodwaters still obstructing transport and forecasts predicting more rain, supply chain issues are expected to continue for weeks. (ANI)

