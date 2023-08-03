Islamabad [Pakistan], August 3 (ANI): Former Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and eight others have been booked on the charges of ordering fire and attempt on the life of a local political figure Afgan Farooq of Kula Chor, a town in Pakistan, reported Dawn. Gujrat Police registered the case against Elahi and eight others.

According to the police, the case has been registered at Jalalpur Jattan Saddar police station, but police sealed the First Information Report (FIR).

However, Moonis Elahi reacted to the case and termed it as false and fabricated, reported Dawn.

The sources said that at least eight unidentified men opened fire at Farooq, but the attack was reiterated by his security guards which forced the attackers to flee.

He further said that he filed his nomination papers for the candidate from Punjab Assembly constituency against Moonis Elahi for the election. He had been receiving life threats since the day of filing, Faroof said.

The case has been registered under sections 324, 109 and several other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, according to the sources.

Earlier in July, the Lahore court declared Pakistan's former Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi an absconder in the money laundering case.

Last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a money laundering case against Elahi and others in a case pertaining to his alleged involvement in a scam of Rs 720 million.

Currently, the former PML-Q leader is facing two cases of money laundering. He has also been accused of illegally taking billions of rupees out of the country, according to The Express Tribune.

Following the court's order, the process of freezing Elahi's identity card, passport, bank accounts and properties had been initiated.

Moreover, the court asked to provide them with Elahi's travel information, bank account, passport, identity card details and correct residential address, The Express Tribune reported.

The FIA reported that the case against Elahi was registered on June 11 under several sections including cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery for the purpose of cheating, Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, and punishment for abetment. (ANI)

