Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): At least four people were killed in a collision between a car and a motorbike on the Islamabad expressway near Dhok Kala Khan in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Moreover, five others sustained injuries in a traffic accident on the Islamabad Motorway near Dhok Kala Khan.

According to rescue authorities, those who were killed were members of the Christian community, who were on their way to Christmas preparations, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased people were shifted to the hospital following the attack.

The accident, according to the motorway police, took place due to smog and low visibility.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

