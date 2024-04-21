Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], April 21 (ANI): Unknown gunmen killed two customs officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan in an attack that followed the April 18 strike in which five officials of the Customs Intelligence and two civilians, including a five-year-old girl, were killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen, police said on Sunday, Geo News reported.

According to law enforcement officials, four others sustained injuries in the gun attack and have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ).

According to Geo News, the police officials' statement disclosed that the unidentified armed assailants escaped the site of the incident after opening fire.

On April 18, a firing incident in the KP district claimed the lives of seven individuals, five of whom were customs officials, and a five-year-old girl.

Law enforcement authorities reported that unidentified assailants targeted the customs officials on Saggu Road in Daraban Tehsil of the district, as per Geo News.

The armed attackers, concealing themselves in bushes, attacked the customs vehicle and swiftly fled the scene on motorcycles without encountering resistance.

Due to the attack, the driver of the customs vehicle lost control and collided with another vehicle, resulting in the death of the citizen.

According to the statistics issued by the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP, the areas most affected by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, and Tank, while Dera Ismail Khan North Waziristan and South Waziristan are included in the terror-affected areas.

The initial attack took place on April 18, in which five Customs Intelligence officials and two civilians, including a five-year-old girl, were tragically killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen in Dera Ismail Khan city in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday as the Customs Intelligence team conducted routine checks at Saggu in Dera Ismail Khan district, where they encountered heavy gunfire from attackers hiding in the nearby bushes.

"As a result of the ambush, the casualties occurred, comprising five Customs Intelligence officials and two innocent civilians," they added

A rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ). The martyrs were identified as Shahab Ali Khan, Attar Alam, Akbar Zaman, Inayatullah, Muhammad Aslam of the Customs Intelligence, and civilians Safatullah and five-year-old Laiba Bibi, as per The Express Tribune. (ANI)

