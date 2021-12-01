New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it issued 136 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visits to the religious sites in their country.

"Today, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 136 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to their religious sites in Pakistan," Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi tweeted.

The Pakistan high commission said the group of Indian pilgrims is visiting Pakistan to participate in the 313th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from December 4-15.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims is in line with the Government of Pakistan's efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines, the high commission said.

Shadani Darbar, an three hundred years old temple, is a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708. (ANI)

