Mardan [Pakistan], January 20 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called for use of jirga system to resolve dispute between warring groups in Kurram, stressing that use of force or imposition of one-sided decision could further worsen the fragile situation in the volatile tribal district, Dawn reported.

Jirga system is a traditional dispute resolution mechanism used in tribal communities. JUI-F made the remarks after attending a religious programme at Jamia Islamia Babuzai in Mardan's Katlang's tehsil.

Speaking to reporters in Mardan on Sunday, Rehman said, "Disputed issues have been resolved neither by force nor by one sided decisions. We believe in jirga system. That is why the issue of Kurram should be resolved through a jirga comprising credible and reliable personalities. We prefer jirga in case of resolving issues and disputes as it has the ability to solve problems and issues in a better way."

He made the remarks in reference to the government decision about limited 'counterterrorism operation' in some villages of Lower Kurram. He stressed that elders of both rival groups have to be taken into cofidence if government seriously wants to bring peace in the region.

Rehman said, "Similarly, the elders of both rival groups have to be taken into confidence in this connection if the government is serious in bringing a durable peace and stability in the volatile region." He urged the federal government to include political figures in talks process of Kurram issue, according to Dawn report.

In response to a question, Rehman said he apparently did not see any improvement in ongoing negotiations taking place between the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said, "I pray for success of talks between the government and PTI, but apparently I am not seeing any improvement or breakthrough in the dialogue."

He said that there was no government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the provincial government had lost their writ in many parts of the province. He alleged that the incument provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not elected but given power by some powerful forces.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman lamented that corruption had broken all its records in history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the power in the province had been handed over to ineligible, unable and immature people, Dawn reported.

He expressed belief in talks and added that doors were open for all political parties, including PTI. Rehman said that he and JUI-F held talks with PTI leadership in the past on the issues of mutual interests and similar dialogue can take place in the future as well. (ANI)

