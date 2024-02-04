Karachi [Pakistan], February 4 (ANI): Pakistan's Karachi on Saturday experienced heavy rainfall resulting in the accumulation of rainwater on numerous highways and transportation issues for the metropolis' residents, ARY News reported.

After the rain, the rainwater accumulated on several highways, resulting in widespread traffic congestion on roads.

Also Read | US, UK and Its Allies Strike Houthi-Controlled Areas in Yemen: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 4, 2024.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and District Municipal Corporation (DMC) officials failed to facilitate the city's citizens as the rainwater was still on the roads and many citizens were stuck with their vehicles.

The situation not only inconvenienced commuters but also underscored the need for swift and efficient responses from local authorities, as per ARY News.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: President Joe Biden Wins South Carolina's Democratic Primary As He Gears Up for His Reelection Bid.

As per the data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), PAF Faisal Base received the highest amount of rainfall recorded at 75 millimetres, followed by Malir (64 mm), Surjani Town (63.8 mm), Keamari (55 mm), Quaidabad (52 mm), old airport area (51 mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (50 mm), PAF Masroor Base (47.2 mm), Jinnah Terminal (42 mm), Saadi Town (37.6 mm), North Karachi (33.6 mm), University Road (30 mm), Gulshan-i-Maymar (23.8 mm), Nazimabad (23.5 mm), Korangi (15 mm) with trace rainfall in Orangi Town and DHA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)