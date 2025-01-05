Peshawar [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): The Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a notification imposing Section 144 in Kurram district for a period of two months, as reported by ARY News.

The decision comes amid concerns over attempts to disrupt the peace agreement in the area.

According to the notification, Pakistani authorities will launch a crackdown against those people who are responsible for destabilizing peace in Kurram. The directive also includes a ban on all types of public gatherings and the display of weapons on the main highway in the district, ARY News noted.

This measure aims to restore and maintain order in the region while deterring any further attempts to disturb the peace. Pakistani authorities are closely monitoring the situation, the notification said.

As per Ary News, the notification came after an acting Deputy Commissioner had been appointed in Kurram following the recent firing incident that left the current DC injured.

According to reports, grade 18 officer Ashfaq Khan has been assigned the role of acting DC, according to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The appointment of an acting DC aims to ensure smooth administrative operations in the region during this critical time. Investigations into the attack are ongoing.

According to ARY News, days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared out in the region again on Saturday, as Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries in a firing incident.

Referring to local administration, ARY News reported that the deputy commissioner's vehicle came under attack in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. The deputy commissioner was rushed to Lower Alizai Hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kurram peace deal will be implemented from Saturday, January 4, with a convoy of passengers travelling to Parachinar in a security cordon. Under the agreement signed during the Grand Jirga, it was noted that all bunkers would be demolished within 15 days and all types of arms would be collected and handed over to the government.

ARY News said that despite the peace deal for normalization in Kurram, sit-in protests continue to take place in the Parachinar and Baggan areas of the Lower Kurram region. The participants of the Parachinar sit-in demanded that the government ensure security by opening all roads including the main highway. (ANI)

