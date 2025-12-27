Lahore [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who arrived in Lahore earlier on Friday along with PTI leaders and workers, was denied entry to the Liberty Chowk area, where the party was planning a public gathering, Dawn reported.

Afridi is in Lahore to spearhead PTI's proposed street movement and was expected to stage a public event at Liberty Roundabout later in the evening.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said in a post on X that he and the KP Chief Minister were present at Liberty Chowk but alleged that Punjab Police were blocking their movement.

Earlier, a video shared by PTI on X showed Afridi's vehicle being showered with flowers by party supporters as he arrived at the residence of PTI leader Latif Khosa.

Addressing reporters there, Afridi acknowledged the turnout of party supporters and said, "They say that Punjab's people do not come out. But they did because on February 8, you only had 17 seats."

He added, "Punjab's people came out because Imran Khan had 180 seats."

He further said, "The people of Punjab and Pakistan stand with only one leader: he is sitting in Adiala jail right now and his name is Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi."

Meanwhile, traders in Gulberg market shut their shops, offices and business premises on Friday evening following the announcement of the PTI rally led by Afridi at Liberty Roundabout.

Sohail Sarfraz Munj, chairman of the Gulberg Traders Board, told Dawn that shopkeepers closed their businesses at 7 pm on the board's appeal.

"No, we have closed down the shops voluntarily, keeping in view the law and order situation that may deteriorate due to the PTI rally. We took the decision after the police informed us about a possible security threat," he said.

Faisal, a property dealer at Liberty Roundabout, also confirmed the closures, saying, "All shops have been closed in view of the law and order situation."

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari welcomed the KP chief minister to Lahore but warned that any use of abusive language, unrest or damage to public property would not be tolerated.

Speaking to the media, she said Afridi was free to see the city, enjoy local food and observe Lahore's development, adding that he could replicate positive aspects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She described Lahore as "the Europe of Pakistan" and stressed that while tourism and political activity were permitted, chaos, weapons or drugs would not be allowed, Dawn reported.

Bukhari added that the Lahore police had contacted Afridi's staff earlier in the day without receiving a response.

"We will extend warm hospitality to guests," she said. "But guests must behave like guests."

Earlier videos shared by PTI showed Afridi's convoy entering Lahore through a toll plaza, while vehicles carrying workers and supporters were halted and the toll plaza temporarily closed.

Speaking to reporters after crossing Ravi Toll Plaza, Afridi said several accompanying vehicles had been stopped.

"Workers from Mandi Bahauddin were stopped from travelling to Lahore through Bhera," he said, adding that roads were blocked and party workers had been arrested.

Calling the situation undemocratic, he said, "Democratic governments do not do things like this."

On tensions between provinces, Afridi said, "The CM does not understand that by taking these actions, she is worsening tensions between two provinces."

Responding to claims that PTI founder Imran Khan posed a security threat, Afridi said, "My message is this: Imran Khan is a symbol of national unity and guarantees political and economic stability."

Afridi is also expected to visit the Punjab Assembly.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Moeen Riaz Qureshi wrote to the speaker seeking arrangements for the visit, a copy of which is available with Dawn.

The letter said Afridi would meet opposition members and interact with the media, requesting administrative, security and media coordination arrangements.

PTI leaders alleged that police had arrested scores of party workers late on Thursday night.

PTI MPA Farrukh Javed Moon said in a video message that the Punjab government was acting out of fear and should instead act democratically and welcome the KP chief minister.

Earlier, Afridi had said the PTI would launch a street movement in line with the directives of its founder Imran Khan with "full force."

PTI leaders have said the party would follow Khan's directions to launch a "mass protest movement" in Punjab, calling it a "historic moment" aimed at mobilising support for Khan's release.

PTI supporters and opposition lawmakers were seen gathering at the Punjab Assembly and other locations to welcome Afridi, as the party accused authorities of placing hurdles to block the convoy's movement. (ANI)

