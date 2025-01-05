Lahore [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): Pakistan's Lahore continues to grapple with severe air pollution, maintaining its position as one of the most hazardous cities globally, as reported by the Dawn.

According to the report, the city's air quality remained alarmingly poor on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a maximum of 465 between 1 to 2 pm.

This reading classified the air as "hazardous." Although the AQI began to decrease after 2 pm with the rising sun, the city was still ranked as the fourth most polluted in the world by 8 pm.

Yesterday, Lahore once again topped the list of the world's most polluted cities, as the AQI surged to a staggering 665 at 2 pm. The levels of harmful pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3) in the air have been consistently high, posing significant health risks to the residents.

The Dawn reported that in various parts of the city, the AQI showed concerning numbers. For instance, Pakistan Engineering Services (Pvt) Ltd recorded an AQI of 354, while Powerzone Head Office reported 325. Other areas, including the US Consulate in Lahore and Grand Charter School, had AQI readings of 287.

The AQI classification indicates that any reading above 300 is considered hazardous, signalling serious health hazards for the population.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecasted cold and partly cloudy weather for Sunday, with light rain and drizzle expected in several districts of Punjab, including Lahore.

The Dawn reported that dense fog is anticipated in various cities, especially in the southern and central regions, during the morning and night hours.

According to the Dawn, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterated the government's commitment to combat smog and air pollution. She emphasized that ensuring a clean and healthy environment remains a priority, and efforts to reduce air pollution will continue with no leniency. (ANI)

