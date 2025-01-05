Austin, January 5: Elon Musk is no stranger to controversies and conspiracies, and he often likes to take things into his own hands to address them, like calling himself an alien, a vampire or a Martian based on the rumours. However, recently, a strange conspiracy theory was propagated online that Elon Musk created his own fan account and named it "Adrian Dittmann". It was said that Musk secretly ran the Adrian Dittmann's account on X and other platforms.

The rumours became so widespread that Elon Musk had to come out and jokingly say that he was Adrian Dittmann; however, the true identity of the X account with the same name was not known. Recently, Musk renamed his account to Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) and combined the characteristics of Pepe the Frog, a popular meme character, and Russel Crowe's character 'Maximus Decimus Meridius' from the Gladiator movie from 2000. Tesla Accepts Dogecoin: Elon Musk’s EV Firm Now Accept Payment in Popular Cryptocurrency DOGE for Eligible Products; Check Details.

Fiji's Adrian Dittmann During Opening of AQUAM INSULA Maritime Lifestyle Warehouse

Adrian Dittmann's Post on 4Chan Revealing His X Admin Access

Adrian Dittmann posted on 4chan and accidentally revealed that he has admin privileges on twitter lol pic.twitter.com/ikbu1ZkopW — anti-inflation supersoldier (@bluser12) January 2, 2025

According to various reports, Adrian Dittmann is an older account; however, it showed the Elon Musk fandom and also had vocal similarities, making everyone think that Dittmann was Musk. Some other reports said that Dittmann's character was an elaborate hoax played by Elon Musk to fool everyone. Social media influencer Pekka Kallioniemi posted on X claiming that Adrian Dittmann was Elon Musk's alter ego.

Reports suggested that Elon Musk cosplayed his own superfan, Adrian Dittmann. However, in a report by The Spectator, the real-life Dittmann was the son of a German software engineer who owned several businesses in Fiji. The businesses included a bottled water company and a forestry venture as well. One of these companies entered Elon Musk's Foundation's USD 100 million Xprize Carbon Removal contest. In the same month, 2021, Adrian DIttmann's X account was created.

On X, Adrian Dittmann confirmed that he participated in the carbon removal contest in April 2023. He further confirmed that he grew up in Gibraltar and lived in Morocco for a few years. He said he was living in Oceania. When searched online, it showed a picture of a young blonde man on a Google Maps profile in Fiji.

Differences and Similarities Between Elon Musk and Adrian Dittmann

Adrian Dittmann does not understand the meme culture and humour like Elon Musk.

Dittmann loves playing Diablo 4, a video game where Elon Musk claimed he was the top player.

Just like Elon Musk, Dittmann supports the right wing and also says things like "not really right-wing".

Adrian is a fan of Elon Musk and has vocal similarities, as mentioned by The Verge.

Adrian Dittmann says he remembers past moments like appreciating some media (The Matrix), which does not hint at his being in his 20s.

Besides these, Adrian Dittmann shared a screenshot on 4chan, which showed that he had admin access to X (Twitter). This further made people think that he must be Elon Musk, as admin access was also not allowed for some of the employees. BlueAnon conspiracists said that Elon Musk himself pulled some technological trick to become "Adrian Dittmann". Another thing pointed out by reports that Musk and Dittmann laughed on the same post within a few minutes. DPDP Rules To Safeguard Citizens’ Right for Their Personal Data Protection, Address Challenges Like Unauthorised Commercial Use, Digital Harms: Centre.

Elon Musk is often called one of the busiest people who focuses more on work and handles development in companies like Tesla, X, SpaceX, Starlink, Neuralink, Boring Company, and more. Considering the possibility of him creating an alter ego, it could mean he is spending more time on X, which may or may not be the scenario, according to the reports. Despite these findings and allegations, the debate continues.

