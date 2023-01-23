Chitral [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): Locals at Chitral in Peshawar protested against power outages and dilapidated conditions of roads in their district on Sunday, the Dawn reported, adding that the protesters claimed that the government had not paid attention to their demands.

The protesters should slogans against the regime, the report said, adding that the protests were organised by Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Haqooq Chitral (TTHC).

Also Read | U.S. Treasury Emphasizes IRS Customer Service as Tax Seasons Begins – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The report further said, quoting locals, that the residents also came down heavily on the officials of the provincial government for not taking action against those involved in illegal mining in their district.

The protesters said both Upper and Lower Chitral districts have been grappling with poor road conditions and load-shedding, but the government turned a blind eye to their plight, the report claimed.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Mysterious Disease Grips Afghan As 21 Deaths Reported in Northeastern Parts of Country.

According to the Dawn report, the protestors warned that if the problems were not resolved by the government, they would march to Islamabad.

A major power outage in Pakistan around 7.34 am on Monday left many cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad, without electricity.

Pakistan's Ministry of Energy in a statement said the frequency of the national grid went down at 7.34 am, causing a 'widespread breakdown' in the power system. It further said the restoration of grid stations has been started from Warsak.

The Ministry of Energy tweeted, "According to initial reports, the system frequency of the National Grid went down at 7:34 this morning, causing a widespread breakdown in the power system. System maintenance work is progressing rapidly".

The power outage occurred after a technical fault was reported in the transmission line from Guddu to Quetta, causing the reduction of the power frequency from the optimum level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)