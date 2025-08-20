Karachi [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains have claimed 15 lives in Karachi, with various incidents causing fatalities across the city, ARY News reported.

According to reports, wall collapses in Gulistan-e-Johar and Orangi Town resulted in the deaths of six people, including a child.

Electrocution incidents were also reported in several areas, with one person dying from an electric shock in New Karachi and two others in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Additionally, two people drowned, with their bodies recovered from a drain near Guru Mandir and Khameeso Goth. Two more fatalities occurred near Natha Khan, and another person died from electrocution near Shahrah-e-Faisal, as per ARY News.

A fire at a petrol pump near Malir 15 claimed one life, with the victim suffering severe burns. The city's infrastructure was severely impacted, with roads submerged and daily activities disrupted due to urban flooding caused by the heavy rainfall.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi will have to be dug up again if a 100-meter rainwater drainage system is to be built.

During his emergency visit to the city amid rains, Murad said that a state-of-the-art drainage infrastructure is crucial to mitigate the impact of future floods and ensure the city's resilience.

He also presided over an emergency meeting to assess the situation and direct ongoing dewatering efforts, emphasising the need for continued vigilance as more rain is forecast, according to ARY News.

Murad said that the city is working to recover from severe flooding following heavy rains that inundated the area on Tuesday. (ANI)

