Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change, Musadik Malik, said that nearly two million people in Pakistan have been displaced due to severe flooding, with the poorest families suffering the most, while calling on the nation to come together and provide urgent assistance to those affected, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Malik emphasised that the government's immediate focus is on supporting the most vulnerable populations in urgent need of aid and encouraged citizens and NGOs to offer all possible help to the flood victims, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The rural communities along riverbanks have been hardest hit, while urban areas, including parts of Lahore, have also faced significant flooding.

Malik was joined by Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Inam Haider Malik, who highlighted the need for rapid relief efforts, including the provision of food, medicine, mosquito nets, clean water, water tanks, and temporary power supply, as reported by The Express Tribune.

He also urged vigilance to prevent potential disease outbreaks in crowded relief camps.

"Although Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is abroad, he is receiving daily briefings and issuing guidance on relief measures, with the same information shared with Army Chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir, who is on-site overseeing the relief operations," the Climate Change Minister said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

He assured that the Pakistani federal government is supporting the provinces, with collaboration among the Army, Rangers, NDMA, and Rescue 1122.

At critical flood control points such as Head Trimmu, Head Panjnad, and Kot Mithan, officials are managing water flow to stay below one million cusecs, with controlled breaches planned to protect populated areas, Malik noted, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Malik warned that the Panjnad river system could see water flows rise to three million cusecs if flooding worsens.

He put all the blame for the floods on extreme weather due to climate change, as reported by The Express Tribune..

Malik also praised the response from the country's provincial governments and security forces in Narowal, Sialkot, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their efforts in rescuing people stranded due to the floods.

Meanwhile, the NDMA, working with provincial authorities, continues to distribute relief supplies to displaced families. Trucks carrying 46kg ration bags, each containing 22 essential items, have been sent to Wazirabad and Hafizabad, with aid also dispatched to Narowal and Sialkot. Preparations are underway to deliver assistance to Chiniot and Jhang, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

