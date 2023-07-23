Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): At least nine people were killed in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past 48 hours due to heavy rainfall, reported Dawn.

A rain emergency has been declared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower and Upper Chitral districts till August 15.

Also Read | Reverse Seema Haider! Indian Woman Anju, Who Fell in Love With Pakistani Man on Facebook, Crosses Border To Unite With Him, Say Reports .

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in its latest report said nine people had died over the last 24 hours, including two in Swat, two in Battagram, four in Mansehra and one in Buner.

The report further said that seven people had been injured, including three in Swat, three in Battagram and one in Mansehra.

Also Read | Oklahoma Triple Murder-Suicide: Mother Kills 10-Month-Old Boy, 6-Year-Old Son and 11-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Herself in Tulsa.

According to PDMA, nine houses had been fully damaged while 67 were partially damaged. Heavy rains with strong winds and thunderstorms lashed parts of the province on Saturday, resulting in landslides and destroying infrastructure

The rain continued intermittently through the day, resulting in a “large-scale devastation” in the district. The deluge also triggered flash floods in Chitral, which washed away bridges, roads, and livestock, Dawn reported.

The rain continued intermittently through the day, causing "large-scale devastation" in the district. The rain also resulted in flash floods in Chitral, which washed away bridges, roads, and livestock, according to Dawn.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said several parts of Pakistan are likely to receive rain until July 26. Meanwhile, Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department in a notification on Sunday said that the deputy commissioners of both districts had requested for an "emergency" to be declared in order to allow them to "launch immediate rescue and relief activities," according to Dawn.

The provincial government declared a rain emergency in the two districts with immediate effect. The government further said that the emergency will remain in place until August 15 for "provision of relief and restoration of damaged communication network and water supply."

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa interim Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan ordered the relief department and the district administration to remain on "high alert," according to Dawn.

He ordered the authorties to immediately begin relief and rescue activities and to ensure that aid was provided to the impacted people.

He directed the officials to move impacted people to safer locations. He assured that the provincial government will help them in "every possible way."

After heavy rainfall in several regions of Balochistan, the PDMA provided relief material to people in Basima and Patak regions of the province’s Washuk district.

Speaking to Dawn, Balochistan PDMA Director General (DG) Jahanzeb Khan said that the authority had started relief efforts immediately after receiving orders from Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and provincial Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove.

Jahanzeb Khan said that the relief items contained food, tents, blankets, utensils and other items of need. He further said all the items were handed over to the deputy commissioner of the impacted region. Khan further said that the authority's rescue centre was in "contact" with the administration of the impacted region.

Jahanzeb Khan said that the authorities were assessing the situation in a timely manner. He further said that the PDMA's officials and machinery were ready if required. Meanwhile, rainfall in Balochistan’s Kacchi district had triggered “very high” flood waters on the Pinjira Causeway, affecting traffic in both directions, Dawn reported citing National Highway Authority (NHA) General Manager Agha Inayat.

He said that NHA machinery and staff were on stand-by and the traffic will be restored once the water level reduces. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) urged the relevant departments to ensure preemptive measures to deal with land sliding, urban and flash flooding incidents that might occur due to heavy floods. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)