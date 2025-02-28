Islamabad [Pakistan], February 28 (ANI): The opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) continued its second and final day of the grand conference in Islamabad on Thursday despite facing challenges in booking a venue for the two-day event, The Express Tribune reported.

The event started at Legend Hotel in Islamabad on Wednesday, with TTAP accusing the government of pressuring the hotel administration to revoke permission for the second day. The leaders of the TTAP gathered at the venue for two days to discuss freedom of speech, constitutional breaches, human rights violations and political instability.

The conference was attended by key political figures, including Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, and others.

The grand alliance accused the authorities of trying to halt the conference and pledged to organise the event at all costs. When Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached the venue, there was heavy presence of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and police forces outside the hotel, according to The Express Tribune report.

Speaking about the situation, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, said that those who advised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to stop the conference from happening should be presented 'Duffer Award' on March 23.

Omar Ayub expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of Pakistan, stating, "The country is not progressing." He slammed the government, calling it as an "installment 47" government, lacking a mandate from the people. He criticised the government's attempts of advertisements in newspapers, stressing that such actions would not lead to progress.

In his speech, Ayub called for a public rally in Balochistan, despite opposition from the provincial government. He stated that they had raised the issue of missing persons before the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

In addition, he called on the federal government fulfill its obligations to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasised the importance of upholding the Constitution and the rule of law, stating, "We are here to strengthen the state and defend the Constitution, particularly Article 7, which clearly defines the state."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Opposition Grand Alliance accused the government of trying to stop their planned conference, stressing that the event will take place as per its schedule, despite the obstacles, The Express Tribune reported.

The alliance's leaders, including Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Omar Ayub, and others, held a press conference following a crucial meeting to discuss the situation.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the alliance had been trying to book a venue for the conference for the past week. According to him, the first venue was initially cancelled, followed by a second one, with the reason given that the national cricket team needed to pass through. He quipped that entire cricket is often put on hold for cricket.

He added that when the alliance tried to book a third venue, the hotel administration intervened and threatened to shut down the market if the conference was organised, the report said. Despite these challenges, Abbasi said the conference did take place, with journalists, lawyers, and political figures attending it. (ANI)

