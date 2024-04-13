Balochistan [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): Launching its protest against the government, the six-party opposition alliance held a rally in the Pishin area of Balochistan, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub vowed to reclaim their rights through the "Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin," Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Addressing the rally at the Taj Lala Football Stadium in Pishin, he said, "The people of the country came forward to make this movement successful."

The rally was held after the six-party alliance, which includes Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) announced to begin a movement against the government across the nation.

Senior leaders and members of the opposition parties, including BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, SIC chief Hamid Raza, JI leader Ataur Rehman and others were present at the gathering. The opposition alliance held the rally after the enforcement of Section 144 due to the law and order situation in the district.

Criticising the imposition of restrictions, Omar Ayub said, "The government of Balochistan had placed check-posts on the way to Pishin." While addressing the crowd, he also talked about the release of his party's founder Imran Khan and others, according to Geo News report.

Ayub's statement comes after Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Pishin, ARY News reported. The Deputy Commissioner of Pishin issued a notification stating, "Section 144 has been imposed to ensure public safety and maintain law and order."

In his address at the rally, BNP chief said he does not consider the government formed at the Centre as the government of Pakistan. He said, "This government is Form 47 government. This is the government of the Election Commission," adding that people's mandate was stolen during the polls held on February 8.

Following their win in the polls, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and a coalition of multiple parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have formed a government in the Centre.

While criticising the formation of the government in Balochistan, Sardar Akhtar Mengal said, "In Balochistan, such people were made successful who are not even recognised by the people in their neighbourhood."

He said, "Section 144 is imposed whenever we protest for our rights". He further said, "[We] do not recognise the government of Section 144 and Form 47 of the Election Commission," Geo News reported.

He stated that the movement would continue until the supremacy of the Constitution and the acquisition of rights. In his address at the rally, JI Deputy Amir Ataur Rehman said that the opposition parties are united to defend the Constitution, as the supremacy of the Constitution is essential in Pakistan.

Rehman said the opposition alliance will move forward under the leadership of Mehmood Khan Achakzai." Criticising the imposition of Section 144, PkMAP General Secretary Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal said the administration had placed barriers in the way of the workers.

He said, "Our guests were also banned from staying in the rest house." In his address to the rally, SIC chief Hamid Raza said, "Pakistan belongs to all of us, but people are tortured." He stated that no one can stand before the power of the people," Geo News reported.

During the rally, the opposition alliance presented a resolution under the banner of the movement. While reading the resolution, he said, "This meeting is for the struggle and to get the rights of the people. [We] will not hesitate to make any sacrifices to achieve their rights." He called for the compilation and announcement of polls under Form 45. (ANI)

