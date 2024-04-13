New York [US], April 13 (ANI/WAM): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced today the appointment of Muhannad Hadi of Jordan as his new Deputy Special Coordinator and Resident Coordinator, Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO).

In a statement issued by his Office, Guterres said that Mr Hadi will also serve as Humanitarian Coordinator. He succeeds James Eugene McGoldrick of Ireland, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedication and service.

Having served since 2020 as the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Mr. Hadi brings more than 30 years of extensive international experience in humanitarian affairs and development work. Prior to this, Hadi served as World Food Programme (WFP) Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe (2015-2020), as WFP's Regional Emergency Coordinator for the Syria Crisis (2012-2015) and as WFP Representative/Country Director in Syria (2009-2012).

Mr. Hadi began his career in 1990 with the International Committee of the Red Cross and has since worked for WFP in Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Indonesia, Lebanon, Italy, Jordan, Egypt and Syria.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Economics from the University of Alabama, USA, and a Postgraduate Award in Management and Business Studies from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. (ANI/WAM)

