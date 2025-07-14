Bajaur [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): Thousands of people on Sunday participated in Bajaur Aman Pasoon (peace rally) to condemn lawlessness and targeted killings in the district, Dawn reported.

The rally, jointly organised by local politicians, elders, traders, and peace activists, was a massive gathering. The rally was held on the main Khar-Nawagai Road outside Bajaur Sports Complex in Khar.

Also Read | Muhammadu Buhari Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Nigerian President, Says 'Deeply Saddened'.

The rally was held three days after the killing of Awami National Party leader Maulana Khan Zeb, who was killed along with a police personnel during an attack on his vehicle by unidentified assailants near the rally venue on Thursday.

During the rally, people carried white flags and white banners inscribed with various slogans like 'We want peace in our area', 'Peace is our life', and 'Peace is our right'. They also shouted slogans against lawlessness and violence in Bajaur, Dawn reported.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Stabs 32-Year-Old Autistic Daughter to Death With Husband's Decorative Sword During Fight in Ohio, Arrested.

Some participants of the rally even carried photos of Maulana Khan Zeb, Rehan Zeb Khan and other prominent deceased lawmakers, social activists and tribal elders, who were killed in the district during the last few years.

Apart from strict security arrangements by police, the local residents and non-governmental welfare organisations had arranged for cold drinking water and cold drinks for the participants of the rally.

During the rally, special assistant to prime minister on tribal districts, MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan; MPAs Dr Hamidur Rehman, Mohammad Nisar Khan and Anwar Zeb Khan; former lawmaker Guldad Khan; ANP local chapter president Gul Afzal Khan; PML-N leader Shahabuddin Khan; PPP leader Sayed Akhunzada Chattan; JI local emir Sahibzada Haroon Rashid; JUI-F local chief Maulana Abdur Rasheed; Maulana Wahid Gul; Haji Sardar Khan; Khar tehsil council chairman Haji Said Badshah; PTI leaders Dr Khalilur Rehman and Najibullah Khan Mamund; ANP provincial council member and elder brother of Maulana Khan Zeb Sheikh Janzada; PML-N leader and chief convener of Bajaur Amaan Pasoon Malik Gul Kareem Khan addressed the participants.

They voiced concern over the lawlessness and targeted killing incidents in Bajaur, terming the current law and order situation in the district "worst" since the military operation in 2008. They stressed that the poor law and order not only made life insecure for people residing in the district but also affected their daily routine.

The speakers further said, "The present poor law and order situation and increasing targeted killings are not only creating an environment of fear and insecurity among people but also impacting trade, business and other activities."

The lawmakers complained that local residents had been calling for efforts to end lawlessness in the region. However, federal and provincial governments and relevant authorities did not pay attention to their demands and failed to fulfil their responsibilities of ensuring peaceful environment for people.

They said that a number of people were killed in violence-related incidents in the past several years. However, they alleged that concerned authorities have not yet arrested any culprit, Dawn reported.

The said people of Bajaur were tired of burying their loved ones and wanted an end to lawlessness and targeted killings. Terming the rally the beginning of their efforts for peace in the district, they said that such peaceful gatherings would continue to pressurise government to restore peace in the region. They urged government to take serious and result-oriented measures to restore peace in Bajaur.

They warned that people would hold a massive protest in Islamabad if concrete measures are not taken to end the lawlessness in Bajaur. The participants of the rally also condemned the killing of Maulana Khan Zeb and termed his murder a great loss to Bajaur, particularly peace narrative. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)