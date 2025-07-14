Ohio, July 14: In a shocking incident, a 49-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her 32-year-old autistic daughter with her husband’s decorative sword during a domestic altercation in Ohio. The woman, identified as Terri Niner, reportedly called 911 after the attack and claimed the stabbing was accidental. Her daughter, Ayla Mangan, who had the functional level of a 13-year-old, succumbed to her injuries.

According to a report by The Mirror, Terri Niner told emergency dispatchers that she had grabbed the sword from her daughter during the argument and that Mangan had thrown herself backwards onto the blade. Terri insisted the injury was unintentional and initially believed it was only a minor cut. However, the wound proved fatal, and Mangan died from the stabbing. Authorities later confirmed Mangan was autistic and had cognitive challenges. US Shocker: Nurse Abuses Specially-Abled Woman in Florida, Caught on Camera Taping Victim's Mouth and Shaking Her Breathing Machine; Arrested.

During the investigation, police discovered that the sword used in the stabbing belonged to Terri's husband, Francis Niner, who reportedly collects and displays swords in their living room. Investigators claimed that Francis was uncooperative and attempted to protect his wife by withholding information. As a result, he was charged with obstruction of justice. The couple was arrested by Canton police and taken into custody on July 11. US Shocker: Woman Accidently Crushes 10-Month-Old Son While Moving Car in New Jersey.

At Terri Niner’s bond hearing, Elise Hamilton, senior trial counsel in the Canton Law Department, described the allegations as "very serious." Court documents and police reports indicate a history of frequent disputes between Terri and her daughter. The couple is expected to appear in court on July 16 as the case unfolds.

