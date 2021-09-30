Islamabad [Pakistan], September 30 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif hit out at prime minister Imran Khan and said that he has destroyed the country as well as its culture and politics with his abusive language.

"It was a grave misfortune for Pakistan that this person was brought and placed in government's highest office," the former prime minister said, reported Dawn.

The former prime minister of Pakistan was addressing his party leaders and workers from Lahore division through video-link from London on Wednesday. He stressed his party workers should avoid indecent language and respond to the government functionaries with facts and figures.

He said the PML-N had become the most favourite party of the people of Pakistan. He said the party leadership could proudly say that the PML-N was the only party that took the country to new heights. He said the PML-N government had constructed motorways, farm to market roads, launched power projects, largely controlled terrorism, launched orange line and metro bus projects and took the country's economy to new heights.

Pakistan Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain targeted Sharif's family and said that they have purchased flats in London through corruption money earned in the construction of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

The M-2 motorway is a north-south motorway in Pakistan, connecting Rawalpindi/Islamabad to Lahore, and is the first motorway to have been built in South Asia.

The minister alleged that these acts of 'corruption' under Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's leadership (PML-N) as the main reason for inflation and the weak national economy of Pakistan, The News International reported.

"Corruption was legally protected in the past and when the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway contract was being signed, at the same time Avenfield apartments were being bought by the Sharif brothers in London," Information and Broadcasting Minister said. (ANI)

