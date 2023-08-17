Islamabad [Pakistan], August 17 (ANI): Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the acting Prime Minister of Pakistan, met with a number of people on his second day in office, primarily Baloch leaders and the embassies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to Dawn.

The interim premier stated that the recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would continue to function as before to set the groundwork for accelerating foreign investments, particularly those from the kingdom. This was said during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki.

He highlighted energy, infrastructure, agriculture, information technology and manpower as potential sectors of cooperation.

The PM thanked the Saudi government for its consistent support for Pakistan’s economic stability and development, the Dawn reported.

He mentioned the large number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia and requested the kingdom to continue extending all possible facilities to them.

Ambassador Nawaf reiterated that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were bound together in a fraternal relationship, which was characterised by mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation on all bilateral and regional issues of common interest, the Dawn reported.

During his meeting with UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, PM Kakar said he looked forward to working with the UAE on advancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially trade, investment and energy.

The interim PM expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic and financial stability, Dawn reported.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership to the prime minister on his assumption of office.

He also wished the UAE success in hosting the COP28 Summit later this year.

The prime minister emphasised the important role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE and sought its government’s continued support for them, Dawn reported.

Former provincial ministers Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani and Nawab Jangayz Khan Marri and ex-senator Saif Magsi met the caretaker PM separately.

A delegation comprising elders of the caretaker PM’s Mehtar Zai tribe also called on him and congratulated him on assuming the charge of his office. (ANI)

