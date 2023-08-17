New Delhi, August 17: In a distressing incident aboard an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Frankfurt on August 11, a 10-year-old girl suffered second-degree burns when a cup of hot chocolate accidentally spilled on her. The family alleges that the airline initially failed to apologise or cover medical expenses, causing further anguish. The child's mother, Rachna Gupta, expressed her frustration on social media, alleging "inadequate response" from the airline's staff.

Reacting to the allegations, Air Vistara released a detailed statement acknowledging the unfortunate event that occurred on flight UK25. As per the airline, the accident happened due to the child's "playful behaviour". The airline asserted that immediate first aid was administered, and medical assistance was provided upon landing in Frankfurt. It also assured to reimburse all medical costs while actively reviewing their procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future. IndiGo Flight Attendants Fight With Passenger Old Video Goes Viral: 5-Year-Old Clip of Airline Staff Misbehaving With Elderly Man Doing Rounds on Twitter, Here's What Had Happened in 2017.

Air Vistara Assures Reimbursement in Hot Chocolate Spillage Incident

@airvistara air hostess causes 2nd degree burn to 10 year old on flight to Frankfurt. An unfortunate accident poorly handled . Vistara hostess didn’t apologize , captain or crew members didn’t apologize . After basic first aid on flt my daughter and I were left in an ambulance — Rachna Gupta (@GuptaRachna76) August 12, 2023

agent in india refuse to help saying they have no intimation of incidence . Vistara refuses to help us come back to india Vistara hasn’t called even once to check on the child or me stuck in a foreign land with foreign language. — Rachna Gupta (@GuptaRachna76) August 12, 2023

Got a call from @airvistara with a standard scripted apology saying they need 24-48 hours to respond. While we remain stranded with a daughter in pain in a foreign land. — Rachna Gupta (@GuptaRachna76) August 13, 2023

The @TataCompanies and @SingaporeAir airlines are know for it's ethics and integrity. Sadly this has not trickled down to @airVistara. The past...Hours have been harrowing for our child. After the tweet we received a customary call saying the airline would revert in 24 to 48 hrs. — Rachna Gupta (@GuptaRachna76) August 13, 2023

"Our cabin crew had served hot chocolate to the child on the request of her parents, however, the hot water spilled on her since the child was playful during the service. In line with the SOPs, our crew immediately provided first-aid as warranted for the spill, and sought support from a paramedic onboard, who volunteered to assist until the flight landed in Frankfurt. We also ensured medical care immediately upon landing by arranging an ambulance and the child, along with her mother, was sent to the hospital," the statement read.

"Our teams have been in touch with the customer ever since. We have already facilitated their early return to India, arranged for ground transportation in Frankfurt, met them at the airport and extended extensive on-ground support. We have conveyed to the customer that all medical expenses arising from this incident will be reimbursed by us," the airline assured.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).