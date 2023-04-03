Islamabad, Apr 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hit back at Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for his critical remarks, taking the polarisation in the coup-prone country to new limits amid economic meltdown and bitter political divide.

During a hearing on the postponement of polls in Punjab on March 31, the chief justice said: "Today, when you go to parliament, you find people addressing the parliament who were till yesterday in captivity, imprisoned, declared traitors. They are now talking over there, and being respected because they are representatives of the people."

The stark reference was interpreted as a jibe at the Prime Minister who was arrested twice during the government of Imran Khan on the charges of alleged corruption but was bailed out by the courts.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Sharif said that he faced unfounded allegations in the previous government followed by arrests but he succeeded to counter them on merit.

"It is God's grace that I was released on merit and that I am here today. My crime was that I fully raised my voice against the government's wrongdoings. But this was not acceptable to Imran who considered us a thorn in his side," he said.

In a direct reference to the remarks by the chief justice, Sharif said it was not a crime that he faced the cases.

"Is it a crime that after having successfully fought my case in the high courts, a decision is then made based on merit? Is this a matter of respect and pride or shame?...Is it a matter of shame or respect that I am present in this House today and can speak with my head held high?” he said.

Sharif said the chief justice had stated that those who had served prison terms in the past were now making speeches in parliament and dared the top judge if he would say anything about the "baseless cases" against the leader of the former opposition.

The prime minister also pointedly asked the chief justice to respond to the allegation of corruption against a fellow judge.

"I want to ask the chief justice, that a judge against whom there have been serious allegations, what message do you want to send to the nation by having him sit alongside you?” the premier said.

He didn't name Justice Mazahir Naqvi who is facing allegations of corruption but so far no substantial action had been taken against him by the chief justice.

The chief justice had passed the remarks while hearing the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on the postponement of election in Punjab. The government in the same case expressed mistrust on the three-member bench and asked the chief justice to set up a full court for hearing.

However, the plea was rejected and the hearing was completed and judgment would be announced Tuesday.

The prime minister in his speech once again said the coalition government had expressed a lack of confidence in the three-member panel and warned that it would be difficult for the nation to accept the verdict if a full court was not formed.

The rejoinder by the premier comes as the apex court is divided on the issue of taking suo motu action on various matters. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar speaking in the parliament also urged the chief justice to heal the rift in the court.

"I request you (CJ Bandial) to get your own house in order first. There is division in your house and dissenting opinions are coming forth," the minister said.

The exchange of barbs between the politicians and the top judge is an indication of increasing mistrust between the key institutions of the country.

