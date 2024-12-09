Islamabad [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): In an effort to resolve growing differences, senior leaders from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will meet today to begin negotiations on contentious issues that have caused a rift between the two ruling coalition partners, Dawn reported.

According to a source close to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the two sides have already made virtual contact to discuss the issues, but today's meeting will be their first in-person engagement. The location of the meeting has not been disclosed.

A key concern for the PPP is their exclusion from important decision-making processes, which has led to dissatisfaction within the party.

In addition to this, the PPP has raised objections regarding their treatment by the Punjab provincial government, which they claim has been obstructing their ability to hold political events.

"First of all, the provincial government of Punjab does not give permission to the PPP to hold its political events, and if it does so, it later raises objection to these events," the source stated, emphasising the party's frustration with the situation.

The meeting between the two parties follows a recent session in which PML-N Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, under the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to address the PPP's concerns. It was decided that the two sides would meet regularly to resolve their differences, reported Dawn.

Ahead of today's talks, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a virtual meeting with his team to discuss the approach for the upcoming discussions. During this meeting, Bhutto-Zardari reiterated his concerns about the federal government's treatment of the PPP, particularly regarding coordination and communication issues.

PPP leader in Punjab, Syed Hasan Murtaza, recently called on the PML-N to consult the PPP on major decisions in the province, Dawn reported.

"PPP is only sharing the burden with the PML-N in Punjab. If decisions are made unilaterally, the burden will also have to be borne alone. We demand that the PPP should be taken into confidence in Punjab's governance matters," Murtaza said in a press conference following the party's executive meeting. (ANI)

