Lahore [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) will protest in 11 cities of the country's Punjab province against Imran Khan-led government over inflation in the country under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to the PML-N, the demonstrations will be held in Lahore, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Kasur, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Vehari, Khushab, Layyah and Murree, reported Dawn.

A senior party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will lead the rally in Murree.

Taking to Twitter Shehbaz Sharif said: "People are literally struggling to survive due to non-existent governance. The future looks increasingly bleak under the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf). Never before in our history has any Pakistani leader abandoned people like this. So unfortunate."

He added: "Dealing with the challenges of economy should be the foremost subject of our national conversation & public policy. A fast deteriorating economy means more misery for people, a greater reliance on international financial institutions & grave implications for national security."

On Thursday, PML-N senior leader Khwaja Ahmad Hassan said while speaking to reporters that this protest drive was not to meet any personal agenda but against unprecedented price hike and inflation. He asked the Lahorites to take to streets to lodge their protest against this anti-people government.

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanullah issued a direction to workers to ensure maximum participation of commoners in the protest rallies in the province. "The PML-N is standing shoulder to shoulder with the miseries of the people inflicted by the PTI government," he said, reported Dawn.

Inflation is rising in Pakistan. The prices of daily needs and fuel have soared up and even opposition parties have held rallies against the inflation and criticised the government led by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)

