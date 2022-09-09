Karachi [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): Pakistani police on Thursday claimed to have found a cache of arms and ammunition from a mosque's rooftop in Karachi's Shah Faisal Colony.

Shah Faisal colony police and Al-Falah conducted an intelligence-based raid in the mosque where they found the weapons in a fridge that was kept on the rooftop, The News International reported.

Also Read | Pakistan Flood: Economic Losses in Flood-Hit Nation Touches USD 18 Billion, Say Reports.

The seized weapons include three sub-machineguns, one light machine gun, two shotguns, three pistols, one rifle, and over 500 ammunitions.

The weapons had been sent to the forensic division of the police for examination.

Also Read | Patriot Day in US 2022 Date & Significance: Know About History and Ways To Observe the Day in Remembrance of the Victims of 9/11 Attacks.

Meanwhile, the Sahil police arrested three suspects for stealing the car tapes, panels and mirrors from expensive cars.

The suspects were identified as Bilal, Yasir, and Umair, who recently stole a panel of a car parked under an apartment building in Defence Housing Authority, according to The News International.

A case was registered at the Sahil police station and the police traced and arrested the suspects involved in the theft. Police said the gang comprised seven members, three of whom had been arrested. The suspects were identified as.

While in Nazimabad, the body of a missing woman was found in the underground water tank at her maternal uncle's house. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she was identified as 30-year-old Noreen Naveed.

The family said that woman was mentally unwell and she had gone missing two days ago. Police and her family searched for her and found the body in the water tank of her uncle's house, which is right next to their house, reported The News International. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)