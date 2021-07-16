Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday postponed the Afghan Peace Conference scheduled from July 17-19 in Islamabad and said that it will be held post-Eid.

The information was divulged by Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

"The Afghan Peace Conference scheduled in Islamabad from 17-19 July has been postponed. New dates will be worked out after Eid," tweeted Khan.

The ambassador, however, did not convey the reason for the postponement.

On Thursday, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan was hosting a conference on Afghanistan to give fresh impetus to the efforts for peace in the country.

Afghanistan is in turmoil since foreign forces' withdrawal as the Taliban onslaught has ravished the war-torn country.

A number of senior Afghan political leaders had been invited to the conference.

According to Tolo News, 21 prominent Afghan leaders including Abdullah Abdullah, Karim Khalili, Mohammad Younus Qanooni, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Salahuddin Rabbani, Ismail Khan, Ata Mohammad Noor, Sayed Hamed Gailani, Sayed Eshaq Gailani, Batur Dostum, and Mirwais Yasini had been invited to the conference in Islamabad. (ANI)

