Islamabad, Jan 6 (PTI) Pakistan President Arif Alvi said on Thursday that he tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time, as the country braced to grapple with the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Alvi announced on social media that he has mild fever and no other symptoms.

Also Read | Pakistan Vows To Continue Fencing at Afghanistan Border Despite Taliban's Objections.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 again. Had a sore throat for four to five days and was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms," he said on Twitter.

He also asked the people to observe the guidelines announced by the government. "Friends, please resume precautions and follow SOPs," he said.

Also Read | Flurona Detected in US: Two Children From Texas and California Infected With Influenza A and Coronavirus.

Alvi tested positive for the first time on March 29 last year after he had only received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The president tested positive the day Pakistan reported more than 1,000 coronavirus infections for the first time in nearly three months. The spike is driven by the Omicron variant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)