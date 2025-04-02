Karachi, Apr 2 (PTI) President Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital here after his health deteriorated, according to a media report.

Zardari, 69, was brought to the hospital from Nawabshah, about 300-odd kilometres from Karachi, following complaints of fever and an infection, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

Also Read | US Layoffs: Trump Administration Begins Mass Layoffs at FDA, HHS, CDC and Other Healthcare Agencies, Top Scientists Laid Off, Around 10,000 Affected.

President Zardari underwent several medical tests, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition, it said.

He had gone to Nawabshah to offer Eid prayers on Monday and before that held a meeting with his party leaders on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Also Read | Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Set To Take Effect Today As India and the World Watch Closely.

Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the state-run news agency, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inquired about President Zardari's health on telephone and prayed for an early recovery for him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)