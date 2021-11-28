Quetta, November 28: Pakistan's doctors and health staff have staged a protest in Quetta and demanded protection and providing medical facilities in government-run hospitals of Balochistan, local media reported on Sunday.

Citing police ARY News reported, that Pakistan's police have arrested 19 protesters who were on a sit-in demonstration.

"Nineteen people including doctors were arrested from the protest in the late night police raid and cases registered against them," police officials said.

Earlier, the Balochistan High Court had directed the Young Doctors Association (YDA) to end the protest, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been identified as a polio-endemic country, following this the World Health Organization (WHO) has extended travel restrictions to the country for another three months.

The UN agency extended travel restrictions on the South Asian country by three months due to it being listed among the last polio-endemic countries, Daily Pakistan reported.

The 30th Polio IHR Emergency Committee noted the completion of the surveillance review in Pakistan which found a high likelihood that the current wild poliovirus (WPV1) detection is valid.

