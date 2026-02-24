The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today, 24 February, as Pakistan take on England in a pivotal Super 8 fixture. With both sides vying for a semi-final berth in Group 2, the primary concern for fans and organisers has been the inclement weather that has disrupted several matches across Sri Lanka this week. Highest Team Totals in Men's T20 World Cup History, Check Full List.
However, the latest meteorological reports from Kandy offer a positive outlook for this evening’s contest. Unlike the heavy downpours that forced a points split between Pakistan and New Zealand earlier in the week, current conditions suggest that a full 40-over match is highly probable.
(Kandy) Pallekele Weather Live
Pallekele Weather Forecast and Rain Probability
According to the local meteorological department, the risk of rain has significantly diminished over the last 24 hours. While Kandy often experiences unpredictable mountain showers, the specific window for the match remains largely clear. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
-
Match-Time Conditions: The probability of precipitation during the match hours (19:00 to 22:30 local time) is currently estimated at just 5% to 8%.
-
Temperature: Evening temperatures are expected to hover around 21°C, providing a comfortable environment for the players.
-
Humidity and Dew: Humidity levels are forecast to reach 78% by late evening. This increase in moisture suggests that dew will likely play a significant role in the second innings, potentially making the ball difficult for spinners to grip.
Pallekele Hour-by-Hour Outlook (24 February)
|Time (Local)
|Condition
|Temp
|Rain Chance
|18:30 (Toss)
|Partly Cloudy
|23°C
|7%
|19:00 (Start)
|Mostly Clear
|22°C
|5%
|21:00 (Mid-innings)
|Clear Skies
|20°C
|5%
|23:00 (Finish)
|Clear
|19°C
|8%
Pitch and Ground Conditions
Despite the optimistic forecast for the evening, the Pallekele ground staff have kept the primary square under covers for portions of the afternoon as a precautionary measure against stray showers.
The pitch is expected to offer a "sporting" surface with decent bounce. However, due to the recent moisture in the air and the likelihood of dew, the captain winning the toss is widely expected to bowl first. This strategy has been a recurring theme in the 2026 tournament, as teams prefer to chase when the outfield becomes damp.
Semi-Final Qualification Implications
For Pakistan, today’s match is effectively a knockout encounter. Having gained only one point from their abandoned opener, a loss tonight would leave their semi-final hopes dependent on complex mathematical scenarios and other results.
England, conversely, sit comfortably at the top of Group 2 following their dominant win over Sri Lanka. A victory today would secure their progression to the final four, allowing them to rotate their squad for their final Super 8 fixture.
