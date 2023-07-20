Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan) [PoK], July 20 (ANI): The Awami Action Committee (AAC) held protest demonstrations in Skardu town of Gilgit-Baltistan as power outages have become a regular affair in the region.

Awami Action Committee (AAC), Baltistan is a public platform associated with the Jammu Kashmir Peoples National Party (JKPNP).

The demonstrations were held on July 15 against frequent power load shedding in the area and raised the issue of suspension of work on Gwadi, Harpo and Shahar Thang Power Projects.

In order to end load shedding in the Skardu region, hundreds of locals took part in the demonstration holding banners with requests to resume work on the three power projects indicated above.

In an address to the protesters, the AAC, Baltistan Chairman Nazaf Ali lambasted the administration for halting construction on power projects in Skardu and charged that it had neglected the region and its people.

Accusing the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and various political parties of large-scalecorruption in the construction of power projects, Nazaf Ali said that as of now millions of rupees have already been spent on these power projects, however, not a single brick was laid on the site.

He also alleged that the judiciary was behaving in subordination to the political masters and passing manipulated mandates only to help corrupt politicians, ignoring the plight of the people.

The people of both PoK and PoGB are starving and businesses are going bankrupt due to the unavailability of power and electricity. Thousands have lost their jobs as businesses and small industrial workshops are forced by circumstances to shut down. (ANI)

