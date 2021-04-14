Islamabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Pakistan was pursuing economic diplomacy to build ties with the world, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday.

Qureshi made the comments during Pakistan's presentation at the virtual Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Investment Fair 2021, organised by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) in New York, according to the Foreign Office here.

In his address, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that SDGs remain one of the top national priorities of Pakistan, and the Government's post-COVID-19 recovery, response and climate-resilience solutions are in line with the UN Agenda 2030 of Sustainable Development.

"Economic Diplomacy is now at the core of Pakistan's foreign policy, corresponding to the leadership's vision of an economically secure Pakistan with a shift in emphasis towards geo-economics,” he said.

Qureshi noted that Pakistan is an emerging market with great opportunities for investments in its growing economy and offers pivotal geo-economic location, regional connectivity, a huge consumer market with an expanding middle class, and a large segment of skilled, vibrant and youthful population to its valued investors.

In addition to highlighting the importance of the private sector for achieving SDGs, he emphasized that Pakistan's continued impressive progress on the Ease-of-Doing Business rankings is a reflection of the growing confidence of investors in the recent policies of the Government.

The SDG Investment Fair is an annual platform with the goal of facilitating new partnership opportunities to generate regional and global investments in social impact projects of developing countries.

This year's edition has been organised in a virtual format on the sidelines of the Forum on Financing for Development that is being held under Pakistan's Presidency of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

In collaboration with the UN Development Programme, Pakistan presented a portfolio of investment-ready sustainable development projects at the Fair worth USD 2 billion, primarily in the sectors of climate change, infrastructure, and information technology, to attract international private sector investments from around the globe, according to FO.

