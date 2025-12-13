Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Ahead of the final anti-polio vaccination drive of 2025, two environmental samples collected in Rawalpindi district have tested positive for poliovirus, raising fresh focus on containment efforts as the four-day campaign begins from December 15 to December 18.

According to Dawn, the poliovirus was detected in samples collected by the World Health Organization from a nullah in Safdarabad near Pirwadhai and from Dhoke Dalal, an area located along the Rawalpindi-Islamabad border.

Health authorities said the findings emerged as preparations were being finalised for the year's last vaccination round.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Ehsan Ghani told Dawn that the detected virus was genetically linked to an active cluster circulating in Rahimyar Khan and Karachi.

Commenting on the findings, he said, "The result of the test is not worrisome as it has come through some group of people. However, the result of last month's campaign will come in December's environmental sample."

As the district moves into campaign mode, an important coordination meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office to review preparedness for the vaccination drive, Dawn reported.

The meeting assessed arrangements related to team formation, security planning and monitoring mechanisms.

The meeting was attended by health officials, WHO representatives and district administration authorities.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema stressed that eradication of polio would require coordinated efforts from all institutions.

He directed that door-to-door access for vaccination teams must be ensured during the campaign.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against any negligent staff.

Emphasising public cooperation, he said parents must fully support vaccination teams to protect children from lifelong disabilities.

He called polio eradication a national responsibility, according to Dawn.

The district administration has instructed all relevant departments to provide full support and field-level supervision to vaccination teams throughout the campaign.

These directions come amid wider provincial concern.

Four environmental samples tested positive in November, two from Lahore and two from Rawalpindi.

The four-day campaign aims to vaccinate nearly 23.3 million children under the age of five across Punjab.

Around 200,000 frontline workers will be deployed for the campaign.

In Rawalpindi alone, more than 10,000 health workers and supervisors will go door-to-door to vaccinate over one million children.

The effort aims to ensure that no child is missed.

The District Health Authority has completed preparations to ensure smooth and high-quality implementation across both urban and rural areas of the district.

In parallel, the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre has deployed technical experts to priority districts to support effective execution of the campaign.

Punjab authorities reiterated their commitment to ending polio.

They underscored the goal of ensuring that every child receives the two life-saving drops that protect against the crippling disease. (ANI)

