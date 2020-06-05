World News | Pakistan Records 4,688 New COVID-19 Cases, Count Exceeds 85,000

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 5 (ANI): As many as 4,688 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 85,264, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Pakistan had reported 4,065 new COVID-19 cases.

The coronavirus-related death toll has increased by 82 to 1,770, and the number of recoveries reached 30,128, according to the authorities.

The Sindh province, with nearly 33,000 cases, is the most affected and is followed by the Punjab province, which registered over 31,000 cases.

Despite the rising toll, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Monday that his government would lift the coronavirus lockdown to save the national economy from a meltdown. (ANI)

