Islamabad [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Pakistan reported 1,644 new COVID cases and 33 COVID deaths during the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 30,009, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Sunday.

With this, Pakistan's overall case count since the start of the pandemic went past 1.5 million, reported Geo News.

In the last 24 hours, 49,866 tests were conducted out of which 1,644 turned out to be positive, showing a test positivity rate of 3.29 per cent, down from 4.92 per cent reported on Friday.

A total of 3,653 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the active case count to 67,658, according to the NCOC data. However, 1,386 patients are still being treated in critical care units according to the data.

Notably, Pakistan is currently in the midst of a deadly fifth wave of coronavirus, and thousands of new cases are being reported every day in the country. (ANI)

